Rescuing a Closed-Loop Geothermal System

Though it was a tight footprint we were able to mount both balancing valves for easy access and service; the balancing valve on the left was for the main house heat pumps and the balancing valve on the right was for the new fluid cooler. (55 gpm and 40 gpm respectively). We also installed a booster circulator on the fluid cooler loop to assist with the 40 gpm flow.

Once we received the fluid cooler, we opened it up for inspection—no damage to the fins was found. This fluid cooler weighed 1,300 pounds dry.

We installed 1-1/2″ HDPE well pipe supply and return lines from the back of the Carriage House to the remote location of the fluid cooler. We ran copper lines through the side wall of the mech room and transitioned to the well pipe below grade.

The fluid cooler was about 80 feet from the back of the Carriage House, so we had to size the fluid cooler circulator pump for the friction loss of the pipe and the fluid cooler.

Final Steps

To prepare the fluid cooler for the move to its final location, we removed the adjustable legs and three fans, motors, and fan guards. We then used a Bobcat to carefully lower the fluid cooler into its upright position.

To provide the necessary rigidity during the transport to its final location, we placed a 16-foot-long timber across the top of the fluid cooler and assembled ratchet straps to the timber.

We carefully lifted the fluid cooler and adjusted the ratchet straps to ensure that the unit was not sagging or bowing. The fluid cooler itself was almost all copper inside and any tweaking of the alignment of the body would result in a permanent deflection. This we very much wanted to avoid as it would lead to broken braze joints and fan clearance issues.

Our Bobcat operator carefully crept forward with the fluid cooler trying to minimize swinging and jerking of the fluid cooler / timber assembly.

While the fluid cooler was being rigged and slowly transported, the NMD team was carefully leveling the concrete blocks that the fluid cooler would sit on. A lot of measurements were made to ensure that the installation of the fluid cooler could be done in one move.

The move slowed as the Bobcat, fluid cooler, and timber approached the ancient stone wall. We weren’t allowed to move any stones—they had been placed there back in the 1700s!

The critical part of the move was approaching as we started to lift the fluid cooler above the stone wall. We made extensive measurements of the reach of the Bobcat’s forks at different elevations to make sure we would clear the stone wall and have room to reattach and adjust the support legs.