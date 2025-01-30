Enertech Global Announces Brand Consolidation

GREENVILLE, IL — Enertech Global, a leading manufacturer of geothermal heating and cooling solutions, has announced a strategic brand consolidation. Beginning February 3, 2025, Enertech will consolidate its four brands—Enertech, GeoComfort, Hydron Module, and TETCO—into two unified brands, Enertech and GeoComfort by Enertech.

The decision to shift to two brands is part of Enertech’s renewed commitment to increasing efficiency, accelerating product development, and enhancing the customer experience.

Brand Consolidation Key Benefits

Improved Supply Chain Efficiencies:

Increased supply chain consistencies will result in more responsive lead times, improved cost efficiencies, and superior manufacturing. Fresh Focus on Engineering: Enertech’s engineering teams can now devote more time and focus on developing new products and improving existing solutions.

Enertech’s engineering teams can now devote more time and focus on developing new products and improving existing solutions. Brand Presence: Concentration of marketing resources will bolster brand awareness and drive lead generation for our customers.

“This change will improve every aspect of the Company’s business from sales and marketing to engineering and manufacturing.” said Derek Dwyer, Enertech Chief Executive Officer.

“Through this transition it was important to retain the spirit of our legacy brands, especially GeoComfort, our first product brand and Hydron Module, which marked our entry point into the manufacturing of ground source heat pumps. We are retaining the GeoComfort name and have taken inspiration from Hydron Module in our updated product design.” Dwyer added.

In regard to distribution and sales channels, Tim Wright, Chief Operating Officer stated, “The two unified brands: Enertech and GeoComfort by Enertech will seamlessly continue to serve our distributors, dealers, and manufacturers’ representative firms. We anticipate easier ordering and greater in-stock positions to help our customers better fulfill the changing demands of the construction industry. Our customers can expect to see products reflecting these branding changes starting in Q1."

For more information, visit enertechusa.com.