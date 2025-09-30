WaterFurnace Expands Fort Wayne Headquarters to Meet Rising Demand
Key Highlights
- The Fort Wayne headquarters was expanded to 173,000 square feet, nearly tripling its original size
- The new facility supports increased production and streamlined operations
- The expansion was celebrated with over 250 employees and remarks from state and local officials
FORT WAYNE, IN — WaterFurnace International has opened a major expansion of its Fort Wayne headquarters, nearly tripling the size of the facility to 173,000 square feet. The new addition supports increased production capacity, streamlined operations, and growing demand for geothermal and water source heating and cooling systems.
Facility Built for Growth and Sustainability
The state-of-the-art building was designed with long-term scalability in mind. Like the rest of the headquarters, it is fully heated and cooled by WaterFurnace geothermal systems connected to the company’s on-site pond. The design underscores WaterFurnace’s focus on sustainability and renewable energy innovation.
Community and State Leaders Join Celebration
More than 250 WaterFurnace employees marked the milestone alongside state and local leaders. Remarks were delivered by representatives from Governor Mike Braun, Senator Todd Young, Senator Jim Banks, Congressman Marlin Stutzman, and area officials, recognizing the company’s role as a key economic driver in northeast Indiana.
“This expansion demonstrates our confidence in the future of renewable energy and our dedication to the Fort Wayne community,” said John Thomas, CEO of WaterFurnace International. “We’re proud to invest in this facility, our people, and our customers as we continue to lead the way in sustainable heating and cooling solutions.”
Expansion Follows Record Growth
The $14 million project comes as WaterFurnace enters its fourth consecutive year of record-breaking sales. Growth has been driven by increasing adoption of sustainable HVAC technologies and the company’s reputation for advanced manufacturing, high product quality, and industry-leading delivery times.
