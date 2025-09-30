WaterFurnace Expands Fort Wayne Headquarters to Meet Rising Demand

FORT WAYNE, IN — WaterFurnace International has opened a major expansion of its Fort Wayne headquarters, nearly tripling the size of the facility to 173,000 square feet. The new addition supports increased production capacity, streamlined operations, and growing demand for geothermal and water source heating and cooling systems.

Facility Built for Growth and Sustainability

The state-of-the-art building was designed with long-term scalability in mind. Like the rest of the headquarters, it is fully heated and cooled by WaterFurnace geothermal systems connected to the company’s on-site pond. The design underscores WaterFurnace’s focus on sustainability and renewable energy innovation.