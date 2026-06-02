Enertech Global Marks 30 Years of Innovation in Geothermal and Heat Pump Technology

GREENVILLE, IL — Enertech Global LLC is celebrating its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of innovation, growth and leadership in the geothermal and high-efficiency HVAC markets.

Founded in 1996 as a distributor of geothermal heating and cooling systems throughout the Midwest, the company has evolved into an internationally recognized manufacturer of geothermal and air-to-water heat pump systems serving residential, commercial and mixed-use applications.

Over the past 30 years, Enertech has built its reputation by developing technologies designed to improve system performance, increase efficiency and expand the possibilities of sustainable heating and cooling.

Three Decades of Industry Innovation

Throughout its history, Enertech has introduced several notable advancements that have helped shape the geothermal and hydronics industries.

Among its milestones, the company developed the industry’s first multi-position packaged geothermal unit, manufactured the first variable-speed water-to-water geothermal system made in the United States, and introduced NIBE’s air-to-water heat pump technology to the US and Canadian markets.

The company has also expanded the application of geothermal and air-to-water technologies through engineering and system integration strategies that support residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.

These innovations have helped contractors, engineers and building owners implement energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions across a growing range of applications.

Company Culture Drives Continued Growth

While Enertech is celebrating its accomplishments, company leadership remains focused on future opportunities.

“As thankful and appreciative as I am for the past, I cannot help but be even more excited about our future,” said Tim Wright, CEO. “The talented people who call Enertech home continue to inspire me every day. This team has already demonstrated what is possible through passion, creativity, and hard work—and we are just getting started.”

The company credits much of its success to the employees, customers and industry partners who have supported its growth over the last three decades.

Positioned for the Next Generation of HVAC Solutions

As demand for sustainable and energy-efficient building technologies continues to grow, Enertech believes geothermal and air-to-water heat pump systems will play an increasingly important role in the future of HVAC design.

Today, the company remains focused on delivering affordable, high-performance heating and cooling solutions for homes, businesses and communities throughout North America and beyond.

“Without question, we have the best group of talented team members in the industry. Together, we are building something truly special. As we celebrate 30 years, we also look ahead with excitement and confidence toward the next 30 years of making our mark on this incredible industry,” Wright said.

To learn more visit enertechusa.com.