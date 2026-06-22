WaterFurnace Elevates Johnson, Grunseth to Vice President Roles

Dean Grunseth has been promoted to Vice President of Commercial after more than 37 years in the HVAC industry.

Since joining WaterFurnace, Grunseth has played a major role in building the company’s commercial segment and supporting its rep network in the field. Most recently serving as Western Region Commercial Sales Manager, he has worked directly with commercial reps to help grow adoption of water-source and geothermal systems.

His field experience and longstanding industry relationships are expected to support further expansion in the commercial market.

Leadership Changes Follow Key Retirements

The promotions follow the retirements of Bruce Cole and Paul Selking, who helped shape the company’s residential and commercial growth strategies.

“These leadership appointments position us well for the future as we continue to build on our momentum and deliver innovative geothermal and water-source heat pump solutions,” said CEO John Thomas. “Just as importantly, they reinforce our commitment to supporting our customers with the leadership, resources, and direction they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving market.”

Founded in 1983, WaterFurnace manufactures geothermal and water-source heat pumps for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional applications, with a growing emphasis on sustainable heating and cooling technologies.

To learn more visit www.waterfurnace.com.