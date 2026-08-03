Chicago's First Geothermal All-Electric High-Rise Breaks Ground

CHICAGO, IL — On Tuesday, July 28, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at 410 N. Elizabeth St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood for what will be the city’s first geothermal, all-electric multifamily high-rise.

In attendance were members of Tree Street Group (a Chicago-based, fully integrated real estate development firm); its partners the Magellan Development Group; Mark Goodman & Associates (a financing nand management company); Clark Construction Group (the project’s general contractor); Archeo Design Studio (the building designers); and representatives from the 27th Ward, the Chicago Mayor’s office, as well as friends, family and members of the Fulton Market community.

Success Amid Headwinds

The project had been in development for more than three-and-a-half years. High interest rates, volatile labor and materials prices, complex zoning regulations and many other challenges needed to be addressed before final financing could be secured.

The 33-story building represents the first phase of a two-tower, mixed-use development. The first phase will include 383 units, with 77 designated as affordable. Upon completion of both phases, the development will bring more than 724 total units—with 146 earmarked as affordable—to Fulton Market. In the course of construction the project will create more than 400 construction jobs.