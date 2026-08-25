Geothermal Systems to Modernize 1,700-Plus Military Homes at Fort Sill

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — ClimateMaster® geothermal heat pump systems are helping modernize more than 1,700 military family homes at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, as part of a $63 million infrastructure project expected to reduce annual energy consumption across the housing community by approximately 57%.

Led by Corvias in partnership with Ameresco, the modernization includes high-efficiency ClimateMaster geothermal heating and cooling systems, smart thermostats, new hot water systems and advanced controls. The project is expected to generate more than $5 million in annual energy savings.

Geothermal Targets Large-Scale Energy Savings

The Fort Sill project is the third military installation where Ameresco and Corvias have partnered with ClimateMaster to deploy geothermal technology as part of residential energy modernization efforts.

The scale of the Fort Sill project demonstrates how geothermal heat pumps can be deployed across large residential housing communities while addressing energy consumption, comfort and long-term system performance.

“We’re proud to partner with organizations like Ameresco and Corvias to help deliver innovative geothermal solutions that improve comfort, increase energy efficiency and strengthen the long-term resilience of military housing,” said Titian Burris, National Sales Manager, ClimateMaster. “Projects like Fort Sill demonstrate how proven technology and strong collaboration can create lasting benefits for military families and the communities they call home.”

Project Showcases Manufacturing And Installation

As part of a project showcase, Army leadership, congressional representatives and industry partners toured ClimateMaster’s Oklahoma City manufacturing facility, where the geothermal heat pumps being installed at Fort Sill are manufactured.

The group then traveled to Fort Sill to observe the drilling process and tour a renovated military home equipped with the new geothermal systems and advanced controls. The combination of drilling, heat pump installation and controls integration is central to deploying the geothermal systems across the housing community.

Geothermal Systems Use Stable Ground Temperatures

ClimateMaster geothermal heat pumps use the Earth’s stable underground temperatures to provide heating and cooling. The company says geothermal systems can reduce energy consumption by 40% to 70% compared with conventional HVAC systems while providing year-round comfort and lower maintenance requirements.

At Fort Sill, the geothermal systems are being integrated with smart thermostats and advanced controls as part of a broader effort to improve the efficiency and performance of military housing.

ESPC Model Links Improvements To Energy Savings

The Fort Sill modernization is being delivered through an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), allowing infrastructure improvements to be financed through future energy savings rather than upfront capital expenditures.

As military installations continue to focus on energy resilience and infrastructure modernization, the project demonstrates how geothermal HVAC technology can be incorporated into large-scale residential upgrades while supporting energy reduction, occupant comfort and long-term operational goals.