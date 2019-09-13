Skip navigation
Nalco Water Opens Customer Experience Center

Center showcases latest smart technologies to reduce freshwater use.

CHICAGO, IL – Nalco Water, an Ecolab company, has opened a customer experience center at its Clearing production plant outside of Chicago to demonstrate how the company’s technologies can reduce water use, improve performance and optimize costs.

“By as soon as 2030, the demand for fresh water is expected to outpace supply by 40 percent,” said Darrell Brown, Ecolab executive vice president and president, Global Industrial. “Nalco Water’s smart water technologies help companies reduce potential risks to their operations due to water challenges.”

A full range of Nalco Water’s cutting-edge water technologies are utilized at the plant, which produces water treatment chemistries as well as colloidal silica for use in a range of applications, including LED lights, smartphone screens and nanotechnology. The plant is one of the largest of its kind in the world.

The water reclamation system at the Clearing plant utilizes reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration membranes and Nalco Water’s 3D TRASAR™ for Membranes technologies to treat process wastewater from 14 separate locations within the plant for reuse within the facility, reducing overall water use by 20 percent.

“Ecolab’s greatest impact has always been achieved through our work to help improve sustainability at nearly three million customer locations throughout the world, but we also continually work to reduce the environmental impact of our own operations,” said Alex Blanco, Ecolab executive vice president and chief supply chain officer.

Customer visits to Nalco Water’s Clearing plant or Water University at the company’s headquarters in Naperville, Ill., can be arranged through Nalco Water sales representatives or by calling Nalco Water Customer Service at 800/288-0879.

For more information about Ecolab and Nalco Water, visit www.ecolab.com.

TAGS: Around the Web
