Sloan Advances Sustainability Leadership with LEED v5 Initiatives

FRANKLIN PARK, IL — Sloan, the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing systems, has announced its alignment with the latest LEED version 5 (LEED v5) standards, showcasing innovative products and strategies designed to meet the demands of today's sustainability-focused building projects.

With LEED v5 setting the benchmark for advanced green building practices, Sloan is offering expert solutions that cater to enhanced water efficiency, embodied carbon reduction, and resilience in building systems.

“As the commercial plumbing industry adapts to LEED v5, it’s clear that innovation is imperative,” said Dr. Paul Sambanis, Sloan Vice President of Sustainability. “At Sloan, we’re not just meeting these standards; we’re proactively developing solutions to make compliance simpler and more effective for our customers, all while addressing broader environmental challenges.”

Pioneering Advancements

Sloan’s LEED v5 response includes several strategic initiatives and pioneering product advancements to enable architects, designers, and contractors to optimize their sustainable building projects. Among Sloan’s new innovations is the SC Argus® Pro, an advanced smart building technology designed to support LEED v5 water efficiency criteria by integrating water metering and leak detection into commercial restroom systems. Additionally, Sloan is introducing a new line of flushometers with built-in leak protection to align with LEED’s strict water management requirements.

Through Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and carbon optimization reports, Sloan ensures reduced environmental impacts across its product line. Since most urban commercial buildings lack the option for landscaping, the primary alternative for water reuse is flushing toilets using Sloan's reclaimed flushometers.

Tools and Expertise

By offering comprehensive advisory services and tailored product compatibility matrices, Sloan provides the tools and expertise necessary to address the complexities of LEED v5 compliance. Additionally, Sloan’s global operations, including facilities in India and Mexico as well as across the US, reflect its commitment to driving sustainable practices worldwide.

For more information on Sloan’s LEED v5 initiatives, visit Sloan’s website, www.sloan.com.