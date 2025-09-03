Uponor Partners with Great River Greening and Minnesota Twins to Advance Watershed Protection in Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, MN — In recognition of World Water Week, Uponor, a GF Building Flow Solutions brand, announced a three-year partnership with Great River Greening and the Minnesota Twins to support water resource protection projects across the Twin Cities. The collaboration underscores Uponor’s commitment to sustainable water management—an issue at the core of the plumbing industry.

Multi-Year Commitment to Protect Minnesota Watersheds

As part of the Healthy Waters Initiative, Uponor and the Minnesota Twins will jointly contribute $50,000 annually to Great River Greening, investing a total of $150,000 in land and water restoration projects. The funding will target five high-impact sites in the Twin Cities metro, focusing on shoreline stabilization, streambank restoration, and habitat improvements designed to protect local watersheds and reduce pollution.

These projects highlight the essential link between environmental stewardship and the long-term sustainability of the water systems that serve communities.

Project Sites Focused on Water Quality and Resilience

Restoration efforts will include Creekside Park (Carver), Valley Park (Mendota Heights), Wood Lake Nature Center (Richfield), Loeb Lake (Saint Paul), and Bass Lake Preserve (St. Louis Park). Each site will benefit from targeted strategies such as erosion control, native vegetation restoration, and flood resilience measures.

By reducing sediment flow into the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers and enhancing natural filtration around urban lakes, these initiatives align with the water quality principles that plumbing and hydronic systems professionals rely on every day.

Industry Leadership in Water Stewardship

“GF and Uponor are deeply committed to serving our communities, globally and here in Minnesota, by unleashing water’s great potential,” said John Reutter, president of GF Building Flow Solutions Americas. “The world is in constant flow, and our partnership with Great River Greening and the Minnesota Twins is a powerful step in protecting and restoring what connects us all: water.”

This partnership reflects a growing industry-wide recognition that protecting source water and managing watershed health are critical to the performance and reliability of building water systems.

Community Engagement and Volunteerism

Beyond funding, the initiative will bring hundreds of volunteers—youth, families, and corporate groups—into hands-on restoration projects. These community efforts help foster greater awareness of water resource management and inspire future professionals in plumbing and hydronic heating to see water as more than a utility: it’s a shared responsibility.

“As Minnesota’s team, the Twins are deeply committed to taking bold steps to preserve our environment—not just at Target Field, but throughout our state,” added Nancy O’Brien, Minnesota Twins senior vice president, community engagement. “Restoring streambanks and shorelines is essential to protect our beloved waterways. We are proud to stand alongside Great River Greening and Uponor in supporting these critical efforts—and to inspire others to join us in conserving what makes our state so special.”

Continuing a Legacy of Restoration

Since 1995, Great River Greening has restored more than 50,000 acres of Minnesota land and water resources, with a goal to double that number in the next five years. The Healthy Waters Initiative, strengthened by Uponor’s industry leadership, advances this legacy by directly addressing water quality, pollution reduction, and community-driven conservation.

“What sustains us connects everything: our health, our communities, and our future,” said Kateri Routh, Executive Director of Great River Greening. “Thanks to the commitment of Uponor and the Minnesota Twins, we can expand our impact in protecting natural resources and restoring lands across the state.”

To learn more about Uponor’s commitment to water stewardship and sustainable building solutions, visit Uponor’s website, www.uponor.com/en-us.