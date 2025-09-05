Sustainable Construction: Five Shifts Contractors Can’t Ignore

Sustainable construction isn’t just a buzzword anymore. The US commercial green construction market is projected to nearly double by 2030—from $179.2 million last year to $329.3 million. That growth means contractors in plumbing, hydronics, and mechanical systems will be on the front lines of change.

EPD, an aftermarket parts and components supplier for construction and industrial machinery, teamed with Dan Pollard, Production Director at Thurston Group, to identify five shifts that will define the next decade of sustainable building.

1. Factories Will Lead the Future of Building

Construction is moving toward manufacturing-led methods. Robotics, automation, and modular assembly are making projects faster, safer, and cleaner. For plumbing and hydronic contractors, that means more pre-assembled system components arriving on-site—reducing labor hours and cutting down on waste.

2. Low-Carbon Materials Will Become Standard

Green concrete, low-carbon steel, and recyclable modular components are set to become the norm. As these materials go mainstream, mechanical and plumbing contractors will need to get familiar with products that don’t just meet spec—they actively reduce embodied carbon and improve long-term system performance.

3. Digital Tools Will Drive Every Phase

Digital twins, simulation, and factory-integrated monitoring are moving from theory to practice. These tools allow projects to be tested before ground is broken and tracked through their entire lifecycle. For plumbing and hydronics, that means better modeling of system efficiency, easier compliance with regulations, and clearer data to prove performance.

4. Policy and Incentives Will Push Adoption Faster

Federal initiatives like the Buy Clean program and Sustainable Federal Buildings Policy are building carbon requirements into projects, while frameworks like LEED and BREEAM are raising private-sector standards. Contractors who can document and deliver on low-carbon solutions will have a clear edge.

5. By 2040, Net-Zero Communities Will Be the Norm

Expect communities designed for durability, disassembly, and reuse—powered by clean energy and built with renewable-ready systems. Hydronic heating, district energy loops, and water-efficient plumbing will all play central roles in these net-zero designs. Contractors prepared to adapt now will be best positioned for the next generation of work.

What It Means for Contractors

Sustainable construction is reshaping the industry—and plumbing and hydronic professionals are in the thick of it. From smarter materials to digital tools to new policy frameworks, the shift is already underway. To learn more visit astrak.com.