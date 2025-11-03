USGBC Unveils LEED v5 Resources to Accelerate Carbon Reduction and Building Performance

WASHINGTON, DC — The US Green Building Council (USGBC) has officially opened certification for the LEED v5 rating system, the latest version of the world’s most widely used green building standard. Along with the rollout, USGBC introduced new tools, guides, and educational resources designed to help building teams adopt the system’s expanded focus on decarbonization, resilience, and occupant health.

The announcement comes ahead of this week’s Greenbuild International Conference and Expo in Los Angeles, where USGBC will host workshops, presentations, and hands-on training sessions to help users put LEED v5 into practice.

LEED v5 Builds on Performance and People

“Since releasing the rating system and launching LEED v5 registration earlier this year, we have seen interest in using the new rating system spread across the industry,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO of USGBC. “Recognizing that LEED v5 is a significant step forward, we are committed to helping our community understand and apply the new elements by providing USGBC members and LEED users with detailed resources and enhanced support.”

LEED v5 offers a clear framework for buildings to reach near-zero carbon performance, while also prioritizing the resilience and well-being of building occupants and surrounding communities. According to a report from Cushman and Wakefield, LEED-certified properties continue to show measurable business value through higher occupancy rates, increased rents, and improved asset values.

New Tools to Drive Project Success

Teams can now certify projects under the LEED v5 platform using new scorecards that focus on three key impact areas:

Decarbonization

Quality of Life

Ecological Conservation and Restoration

Complementing the scorecards are a suite of digital tools—including calculators, a scorecard builder, and a decarbonization workbook—designed to guide project teams from planning through certification. The latest LEED v5 Reference Guides expand on earlier previews with deeper technical explanations and project examples, while additional training and learning resources will continue rolling out through 2026.

To simplify multiple certifications, USGBC has also introduced new crosswalks between LEED v5 and WELL (developed with the International WELL Building Institute) and LEED v5 and SITES, helping teams align sustainability, wellness, and landscape goals within one workflow.

A Clear Path to Low-Carbon Operations

LEED v5 takes a decisive step toward the industry’s net-zero carbon future. Platinum-level projects now require measurable carbon reductions, setting a higher benchmark for sustainability leadership. The system is also designed to be more accessible, allowing a broader range of building types to pursue ultra-low carbon and high-performance goals.

Early adopters of the LEED v5 Operations and Maintenance (O+M) framework have already seen results. More than 20 projects have earned certification through beta testing, demonstrating measurable energy and water savings, improved occupant satisfaction, and stronger return on investment through operational efficiencies.

“LEED certification represents not only a technical standard, but also a true symbol of prestige within the community,” said Felipe Flores, Director of Operations at Reichmann International and Administrator of Torre Diana, a LEED v5 Platinum-certified project in Mexico City. “We’ve seen how this recognition builds trust and pride among tenants and staff, creating lasting relationships and a stronger sense of belonging.”

Industry Leadership Continues at Greenbuild 2025

USGBC will showcase the latest LEED v5 case studies and resources at the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, held Nov. 4–7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Attendees can explore USGBC’s sessions via the Greenbuild Content Hub, www.usgbc.org/greenbuild.

Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.