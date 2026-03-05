California Campaign Puts Heat Pumps—and Contractors—in the Spotlight

SACRAMENTO, CA — The California Heat Pump Partnership (CAHPP) has launched Wall Whisperer, a statewide marketing campaign designed to accelerate heat pump adoption while highlighting the contractors who install and service the systems.

The campaign brings together policymakers, manufacturers, distributors, utilities, retailers, and contractors to build consumer awareness and increase demand for heat pump technology across California. The initiative supports the state’s goals to install six million heat pumps by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Running through June, the campaign aims to educate homeowners about the comfort, efficiency, and long-term value of heat pumps while encouraging them to connect with qualified contractors for installation and service.

Mockumentary Campaign Highlights Contractor Expertise

Wall Whisperer uses a mockumentary-style video series to follow a first-time homeowner couple navigating HVAC and water heating repairs. The storyline positions heat pumps—and the contractors who install them—as the solution for reliable, energy-efficient home comfort.

The campaign will be distributed through paid digital media, earned media coverage, and influencer storytelling. Manufacturers, distributors, contractors, utilities, and local organizations across the state will amplify the campaign, generating millions of targeted impressions among California homeowners.

By spotlighting contractors as trusted advisors, the campaign aims to normalize heat pumps as a standard option for home heating, cooling, and water heating.

Electrification Platform Connects Homeowners With Contractors

The campaign also integrates with California’s electrification education platform, The Switch Is On, which connects homeowners and renters with qualified contractors and available incentives for home electrification projects.

Through the platform, contractors can access the Contractor Hub, a digital workspace designed to support business growth in the electrification market. The hub provides:

Free customer leads

Support agents to assist with homeowner inquiries

Marketing and incentive program updates

Tools to streamline customer communication and project workflows

The goal is to help contractors expand their heat pump service offerings while simplifying the process of connecting with customers exploring electrification upgrades.

Market Momentum Builds for Heat Pump Technology

The campaign was developed by creative agency Xpedition and launches at a time when heat pump adoption continues to grow in California.

According to CAHPP, nine out of 10 heat pump owners say they would recommend the technology to others. Additional momentum is expected from California’s 2025 Energy Code, which took effect Jan. 1, 2026, and promotes an electric-first approach for space and water heating in newly constructed residential buildings.

With heat pumps increasingly becoming a standard HVAC solution, the campaign focuses on expanding consumer awareness and increasing favorability to further accelerate adoption.

Statewide Heat Pump Week Planned for April

As part of the next phase of the initiative, CAHPP will host its first Heat Pump Week from April 11–19, 2026, featuring events across California designed to connect homeowners, contractors, and industry experts.

The weeklong series will include opportunities for homeowners to explore heat pump technologies, learn about available incentives, and hear firsthand experiences from other residents who have adopted the systems.

For contractors, events will include hands-on training, product demonstrations, and networking opportunities designed to help businesses expand their role in California’s growing electrification market.

To learn more visit heatpumppartnership.org.