Carbon Neutral Plumbing Products Move From Concept to Jobsite With Sloan Program

FRANKLIN PARK, IL — Sloan is rolling out a Carbon Neutral program designed to help commercial projects reduce the environmental impact of restroom systems without adding complexity to product selection or specification.

Program Targets Embodied Carbon at the Product Level

The program is built to address growing demand for sustainable building materials, particularly as projects align with stricter standards such as LEED v5. Sloan’s approach focuses on reducing embodied carbon at the product level, giving contractors, engineers and facility teams a clearer path to meeting project sustainability targets.

Each product’s carbon footprint is calculated using Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), creating a verifiable, data-backed baseline that can be used during design, specification and documentation.

Verified Offsets Address Scope 3 Emissions

Once product-level emissions are calculated, Sloan offsets that impact through its partnership with Climate Vault, a nonprofit organization focused on science-based carbon reduction strategies. This approach allows Sloan to address Scope 3 emissions across the supply chain—an area that is becoming increasingly important for ESG reporting and compliance.

By combining EPD transparency with verified offsets, the program supports project teams working to meet LEED v5 requirements and broader decarbonization goals.

“In 2026, sustainable building practices are as imperative as ever,” said Paul Sambanis, Vice President of Sustainability at Sloan. “At Sloan, we believe providing carbon neutral smart water and restroom products empowers our customers to lead in both environmental responsibility and long-term value. Our commitment is to innovate continuously, making it easier for industry professionals to achieve their boldest sustainability goals.”

Full Product Lineup Maintains Performance and Familiarity

The Carbon Neutral program spans a wide range of Sloan’s core commercial plumbing products, allowing contractors to specify familiar solutions while meeting sustainability requirements.

Available products include Royal®, Regal®, Sloan®, CX, G2, GEM-2 and SOLIS® flushometers, BASYS® and Optima® sensor faucets, DropSpot™ bottle fillers and water coolers, along with vitreous china water closets and urinals.

Each product maintains the performance, durability and design flexibility expected in commercial applications, while its carbon footprint is both documented and neutralized through verified initiatives.

Simplifying Sustainable Specification

For contractors and project teams, the program removes much of the guesswork around sustainable product selection. With EPD data already established and offsets applied, products can be specified with confidence, reducing the burden of additional calculations or third-party verification during the project lifecycle.

To learn more visit www.sloan.com.