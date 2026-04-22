Sloan Showcases Water Stewardship Efforts Across Commercial Plumbing Projects

FRANKLIN PARK, IL — Sloan is marking Earth Day and Earth Month by highlighting a series of initiatives aimed at improving water efficiency, reducing carbon impact, and supporting sustainability efforts across commercial plumbing applications.

The company’s recent activities focus on delivering practical, field-proven solutions that help facilities manage water use, improve system performance, and meet evolving environmental requirements.

“As demand on water resources continues to increase, water remains one of the most pressing sustainability and operational challenges for commercial buildings and public spaces,” said Paul Sambanis, Sloan’s Vice President of Sustainability. “Throughout Earth Month, Sloan has worked with industry partners, nonprofit organizations, and customers to advance practical, real-world solutions that improve water efficiency, water quality, and long-term resilience.”

Industry Collaboration Drives Real-World Water Solutions

Sloan recently participated in the Green Operations & Advanced Leadership (GOAL) Water and Venue Exchange (WAVE), an industry forum focused on water management challenges in high-demand environments such as sports and entertainment venues.

“For water, there is rarely a single issue to solve,” Sambanis said. “In some cases, efficiency is the priority. In others, it’s water quality. Often, it’s both—along with infrastructure and long-term resilience. WAVE created an opportunity to focus on what it takes to assess needs and implement solutions in real-world environments.”

High-Traffic Installations Demonstrate Proven Performance

Sloan continues to work with major venues across North America to implement water-efficient plumbing systems designed for high-traffic conditions.

Projects at Wrigley Field, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and Navy Pier highlight how system design and product selection can reduce water use while maintaining performance and user experience—key considerations for contractors working in commercial and institutional settings.

Industry Recognition Highlights Long-Term Partnerships

During Earth Month, Sloan was recognized by the Chicago Cubs for its sustainability leadership, receiving a commemorative plaque made from salvaged material from the former roof of Wrigley Field.

The recognition reflects an ongoing partnership focused on responsible water management and long-term facility performance.

Sloan also supported the Friends of the Chicago River Big Fish Ball, marking the event’s 20th anniversary and reinforcing its involvement in local environmental initiatives.

Expanded Product Offering Supports Carbon Reduction Goals

As part of its broader sustainability strategy, Sloan has expanded its Carbon Neutral product portfolio to more than 350 products and released a new eBook focused on embodied carbon and sustainable building practices.

These resources are intended to help contractors, engineers, and facility managers better understand how product selection impacts overall building performance and carbon footprint.

Internal Initiatives Reinforce Sustainability Across Operations

Sloan employees participated in several Earth Month activities at the company’s Franklin Park headquarters, including a plastic bag collection effort, a LEED v5 training session, and expanded on-site garden projects.

These initiatives reflect a company-wide approach to sustainability that extends from product development to daily operations.

To learn more visit www.sloan.com/company/sustainability-and-wellness.