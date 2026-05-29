ARCSA Symposium Brings Engineers, Contractors, and Water Experts Together in Texas

BROOKSHIRE, TX — ARCSA International recently hosted its 2026 ARCSA International Technical Symposium at Grundfos Headquarters, bringing together rainwater and stormwater professionals from across the country for two days of technical education, industry discussion, and networking.

The event attracted engineers, designers, installers, manufacturers, architects, sustainability professionals, policy leaders, and water sector stakeholders focused on advancing rainwater harvesting and stormwater management solutions. Attendees traveled from throughout the United States, including Hawaii, reflecting growing national interest in alternative water strategies and resilient infrastructure solutions.

Technical Sessions Address System Design and Water Management Challenges

Symposium sessions covered a broad range of technical and policy-focused topics impacting the rainwater and stormwater industries.

Discussions included stormwater capture and conveyance strategies, pump and filtration system considerations, UV water treatment technologies, tank design, fire protection integration, public water supply opportunities, and the role of rainwater harvesting within larger urban water management systems.

Attendees also participated in panel discussions examining the future of rainwater and stormwater management as communities continue seeking sustainable approaches to water conservation and infrastructure resilience.

Hands-On Learning Supports Industry Collaboration

In addition to classroom sessions and panel discussions, attendees toured the Grundfos rainwater harvesting system and visited sponsor exhibits featuring products, technologies, and system solutions supporting the water reuse industry.

The event created opportunities for collaboration among manufacturers, designers, contractors, and policy professionals working to improve system performance, strengthen codes and standards, and expand adoption of rainwater harvesting technologies nationwide.

ARCSA Reinforces Commitment to Technical Education

Organizers said the Symposium reflects ARCSA International’s ongoing commitment to technical education, professional development, and collaboration across the rainwater and stormwater sectors.

By bringing together professionals from multiple disciplines, the event encouraged conversations around best practices, emerging technologies, and long-term water resilience strategies.

ARCSA International also thanked speakers, sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, and industry partners who helped support this year’s Symposium.

Following strong participation and positive feedback from attendees, the organization plans to establish the Technical Symposium as an annual event, with planning for the next gathering expected to begin soon.

To learn more visi arcsainternational.org.