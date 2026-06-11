USGBC California Competition Highlights New Approaches to Water-Efficient Home Design

LOS ANGELES, CA — USGBC California has announced the winners of its inaugural global design competition, “Shaping the Future of Water Use at Home,” highlighting innovative residential plumbing, water conservation and hot water strategies designed to help address growing water scarcity challenges.

The competition invited architects, engineers, designers and students from around the world to develop practical, near-term solutions that reduce residential water consumption while supporting long-term sustainability goals. Top honors were awarded to Red Dot Studio in the Professional division and Flow in the Student division.

The challenge was developed to encourage new thinking around residential water use as California and other regions face ongoing drought conditions, stricter water regulations and increasing pressure on aging infrastructure.

Residential Water Efficiency Requires a New Design Approach

Competition organizers identified three common themes across the strongest submissions:

Making water-efficient choices easier, more attractive and more convenient for homeowners





Addressing hot water consumption as a way to reduce both water use and residential energy demand





Prioritizing retrofit-friendly solutions that can be implemented in existing homes as well as new construction

“Water scarcity is no longer a future challenge for California—it is a design challenge for today,” said Ben Stapleton, CEO of USGBC California. “What inspired us most about this competition was seeing teams from around the world rethink the home not just as a place that consumes water, but as a system that can conserve, reuse, generate, and steward it more intelligently. The strongest submissions proved that lower-water living does not have to feel restrictive—it can be healthier, more resilient, more beautiful, and ultimately more desirable. That is the future we hope to help accelerate across California and beyond.”

Lessons From Real-World Water Reduction Projects Guided the Challenge

The competition builds on USGBC California’s experience implementing the 50L Home Los Angeles Pilot, which sought to reduce household water use from roughly 300 liters per person per day to 50 liters.

The pilot retrofitted 31 homes and reduced average consumption to 87 liters per person per day while cutting hot water use by 23%. Participants reported improvements in quality of life despite using significantly less water.

Drawing on those results, the competition challenged participants to design homes that could achieve dramatic water savings using solutions that could realistically be implemented within one to three years.

Winning Design Focuses on Decentralized Water and Plumbing Systems

The Professional division winner, Bio-Regional Shelter by California-based Red Dot Studio, combines advanced water harvesting, wastewater treatment and energy-efficient plumbing technologies into a flexible design that can function as a home, accessory dwelling unit (ADU) or post-disaster housing solution.