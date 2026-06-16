Watts Reports Major Sustainability Gains Across Water, Energy and Waste Reduction Efforts

NORTH ANDOVER, MA — Watts Water Technologies has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing the company’s continued progress in environmental stewardship, operational efficiency and product innovation across the plumbing, hydronic heating and water quality sectors.

The report highlights Watts’ ongoing focus on reducing water use, cutting emissions and developing high-performance solutions that support sustainable building practices while helping contractors, engineers and facility managers improve system efficiency.

Water And Emissions Reductions Mark Major Progress

Since establishing its first environmental goals in 2018, Watts has made significant reductions across several operational categories while continuing to grow its business.

“Since setting our first-generation environmental goals in 2018, we have significantly reduced our water use, emissions and hazardous waste while continuing to grow as a company. That progress gives us confidence as we pursue our next generation of goals and continue challenging ourselves to make an even greater impact in the years ahead,” said Robert J. Pagano, Jr., CEO, President and Chairperson of the Board. “Reflecting on more than a decade of sustainability work, it is rewarding to see how far we have come and the measurable progress our teams have made across the business.”

Between 2018 and 2025, Watts reduced water intensity by 64% and total water consumption by 44%, saving nearly 100 million liters of water. The company also cut greenhouse gas intensity by 63% and reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 market-based emissions by 43%, totaling nearly 15,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.

Hazardous waste intensity also dropped 57% over that same period, with total hazardous waste generation down by nearly 700,000 kilograms.

Product Transparency And Efficiency Remain A Priority

Watts continued expanding product-level sustainability analysis in 2025, completing life cycle assessments for all products at its BLÜCHER facility while beginning modeling work at five additional manufacturing plants.

By year-end, the company had published 28 Environmental Product Declarations covering 39 product types and remains on pace to exceed its goal of publishing 50 EPDs by 2026.

For plumbing and mechanical contractors, those declarations are becoming increasingly important as project owners and engineers prioritize verified product data to meet green building requirements and water-efficiency benchmarks.

High-Efficiency Heating Products Deliver Customer Impact

The report also highlighted the role Watts’ heating brands continue to play in reducing emissions on the customer side.

In 2025, AERCO, PVI and LYNC boilers, water heaters and heat pumps helped customers avoid more than 115,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions—nearly three times the company’s own Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions for the year.

That performance underscores the growing role high-efficiency boilers, heat pumps and water heating systems play as contractors respond to tightening energy standards and owner demand for lower operating costs.

Community Investment Continues To Expand

Beyond environmental initiatives, Watts reported more than 10,000 employee volunteer hours through its Watts Cares community program in 2025, more than doubling participation from the prior year.

Through its partnership with Planet Water Foundation, the company also helped deliver clean water access to nearly 89,000 people across six countries.

Watts also received multiple workplace and sustainability recognitions in 2025, including Newsweek’s World’s Greenest Companies and America’s Most Responsible Companies, TIME’s America’s Top Green Tech Companies and America’s Best Companies, USA Today’s America’s Climate Leaders, and Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

To download Watts’ 2025 Sustainability Report or learn more about the Company’s sustainability programs, visit www.watts.com/our-story/sustainability.