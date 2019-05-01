Sloan Launches Sustainability Resources on Earth Day

FRANKLIN PARK, IL – Sloan , a leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing systems, celebrated Earth Day last week by reaffirming its commitment to sustainability through the launch of a series of new resources.

In addition to a new brochure detailing its transparency and carbon neutral initiatives, Sloan developed tools such as sustainability calculator, sustainable product chart, green product finder and more to make sustainability easier for everyone using Sloan products.

“At Sloan, our products are strategically developed not only for performance, but also with their environmental impact in mind,” said Patrick Boyle, Sloan Director of Corporate Sustainability. “Our latest sustainability resources provide the information necessary to determine our products’ environmental footprint and ensure that they’re sustainable throughout their entire lifecycle.”

Sloan’s latest resources include:

Sustainability Calculator – This feature allows users to calculate water savings based on the input of a specific Sloan product. The calculator tabulates a building’s water usage utilizing Sloan products compared to the LEED baseline through gallons per flush, flushes per day and overall water use.

Transparency and Carbon Neutral Initiatives Brochure – Sloan’s brochure details its commitment to sustainability in three key areas: environmental impact, people’s safety and wellness and product verification. By outlining the importance of product transparency through Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), Health Product Declarations (HPDs), carbon neutrality and more – and how Sloan products are developed in accordance – readers are better educated on the environmental impact of their product specification.

Green Product Finder – Sloan’s new resource lists each of the certifications and credits for its entire lineup of sustainable commercial restroom products.

Product Rebate Finder – With a map covering the entire United States, users can locate specific product rebates in their region.

Sustainable Product Chart – Sloan offers more sustainable products per category than any other plumbing manufacturer. The chart outlines each of Sloan’s sustainable products per category, detailing everything from their EPD products to their LEED credits.

For more information on the company’s commitment to sustainable commercial restroom products, visit Sloan’s website.