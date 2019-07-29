USGBC and New Buildings Institute sign MOU

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and New Buildings Institute (NBI) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing the organizations’ relationship. The MoU was signed on May 14 in Seattle, Wash. and defines parameters on how the two organizations will to continue to advance and promote the mutual interests of their respective members and stakeholders.

“Our partnership with USGBC is paramount to moving the market toward a new energy future for the built environment that is low-energy and low-emissions,” said NBI CEO Ralph DiNola. and are excited to leverage this collaboration to better support ASHRAE’s members with tools, resources, training and education to rapidly scale zero energy and zero emissions buildings,” “This MoU will focus our efforts and help us to plan our successful collaboration into the future and significantly increase our impact.”

This agreement is focused on joint activities by USGBC and NBI intended to:

Improve capability of building industry professionals to deliver high-performance, zero energy and zero emissions buildings, as well as buildings that are optimized for grid interactions.

Drive increased numbers of zero (and net zero) energy, zero emissions and LEED Zero-certified buildings.

Extend adoption of stretch energy codes, and improve code compliance and enforcement.

Enhance social equity, public health and resilience associated with energy and energy systems and communicate these achievements through platforms like USGBC’s Living Standard campaign.

"USGBC and NBI missions are closely aligned, which is reflected in our collective efforts to advance zero energy buildings and support grid integration over the past five years," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. “We believe that net zero is a powerful target that will move the entire industry forward, and we are excited to continue to accelerate our partnership to collectively build a more sustainable, regenerative future and enhance the health and wellbeing for not only building occupants, but all of humanity.”