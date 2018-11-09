A. O. Smith Recalls Ultra-Low NOx Water Heaters

As of November 8th, A. O. Smith in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission is recalling its Ultra-Low NOx water heaters. The water heater’s gas burner screen develops tears. The water heater’s burner can then create excess radiant heat, posing a fire hazard if the water heater is installed directly on a wood or other combustible floor. The recall covers a total of 616,000 units.

A. O. Smith has received six reports of fires occurring from a water heater installed directly on a combustible surface. No injuries have been reported. Consumers should immediately turn off and stop using the recalled water heaters and contact A. O. Smith to determine if a free repair is necessary.

This recall includes 30, 40 and 50 gallon natural or propane gas-fired Ultra-Low NOx emission gas water heaters. They are designed to comply with regulations in certain air quality districts in California, and were sold primarily in California. They were sold under the American, A. O. Smith, Kenmore, Reliance, State, U.S. Craftsmaster and Whirlpool brand names and manufactured from April 8, 2011 through August 1, 2016. Units were sold by independent contractors, plumbers, plumbing supply vendors and at various home improvement and hardware stores primarily in California from April 2011 through December 2016 for between $500 and $1,000.

Only water heaters with the first four digit serial numbers between 1115 and 1631, where the first four digits represent the year and week of production, are included in the recall. The brand name, model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the product located next to the gas control valve/thermostat. The brand name is printed near the top of the water heater. Consumers can look up their water heater’s serial number to see if it is affected by this recall at www.waterheaterrecall.com.

