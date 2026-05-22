Control Fleet Costs and Improve Contractor Service Capacity

Rising fuel, maintenance and vehicle acquisition costs are putting new pressure on HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractors. For field-service businesses, fleet performance is not just an operational issue; it directly affects technician productivity, customer response times, completed jobs and margin protection. This webinar will explore how contractor fleets can move from reactive cost management to a more disciplined operating model built around uptime, routing efficiency, maintenance control and lifecycle planning.

Attendees will learn how unmanaged variation across preventive maintenance, repair approvals, fuel usage, vehicle specifications and replacement timing can quietly erode profitability. The session will also show how Element Fleet Essentials can help growing contractor businesses gain more structure across leasing, maintenance, fuel, licensing, registration and remarketing.

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