WEBINAR

Control Fleet Costs and Improve Contractor Service Capacity

Vehicle acquisition costs keep rising, maintenance costs are increasing, and fuel prices are through the roof. If you’re a plumbing, HVAC or electrical contractor you could be losing money just getting to the job! This webinar will show you how to improve fleet efficiency without sacrificing customer service. Reduce downtime, control operating costs and protect your business margins through smarter maintenance, routing, lifecycle planning and better fleet management strategies.
June 10, 2026
7:00 PM UTC
1 hour

June 10, 2026

3:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM CT / 12:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM GMT

Duration: 1 hour

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Summary

Rising fuel, maintenance and vehicle acquisition costs are putting new pressure on HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractors. For field-service businesses, fleet performance is not just an operational issue; it directly affects technician productivity, customer response times, completed jobs and margin protection. This webinar will explore how contractor fleets can move from reactive cost management to a more disciplined operating model built around uptime, routing efficiency, maintenance control and lifecycle planning.

Attendees will learn how unmanaged variation across preventive maintenance, repair approvals, fuel usage, vehicle specifications and replacement timing can quietly erode profitability. The session will also show how Element Fleet Essentials can help growing contractor businesses gain more structure across leasing, maintenance, fuel, licensing, registration and remarketing.

Key Takeaways:

  • Understand the fleet cost pressures affecting HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractors.
  • Identify where margin leakage occurs through downtime, fuel waste, repair volatility and manual processes.
  • Learn how maintenance strategy can protect technician capacity and service availability.
  • See how workflow, dispatching and routing decisions influence fuel spend and utilization.
  • Build a practical 90-day plan to assess fleet performance, prioritize improvements and prepare before peak season.

Speakers

Michelle Way

Michelle Way

Vice President, Sales

Element Fleet Management

Michelle Way is a finance and banking executive with deep experience leading business banking teams and market strategy. She currently serves as Vice President of Sales at Element Fleet Management, following nearly a decade at CIBC in senior leadership roles including Vice President of Business Banking, Market Vice President, and District Vice President. Earlier in her career, she held district leadership responsibilities at TD Bank. Michelle holds a B.A. in Business Administration and Management from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Ryan Hansen

Ryan Hansen

Sr. Director, Client Development

Element Fleet Management

Ryan Hansen is Senior Director, Client Development Team at Element Fleet Management, where he supports client growth, relationship development, and commercial fleet solutions. He brings experience working with enterprise fleet clients and partners to help organizations manage mobility needs, optimize fleet programs, and advance Element’s mission to move the world through intelligent mobility.

Sponsored by:

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