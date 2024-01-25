Residential Hydronic Underfloor Heating Market Projected to Surpass $4.5B by 2032

The Residential Hydronic Underfloor Heating Market is set to grow from its current market value of more than $2.5 Billion to over $4.5 Billion by 2032; as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc.

The residential hydronic underfloor heating industry is predicted to record over 6.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2032 owing to the growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability. Consumers are increasingly seeking innovative solutions that not only provide effective heating but also reduce energy consumption. Hydronic underfloor heating systems utilize water to transfer heat and offer an energy-efficient alternative to traditional heating methods.

The residential hydronic underfloor heating industry is classified as per facility, application, and region.

Single Family Segment

The rising demand for smart home technologies and the product integration with smart thermostats, further contribute to the market's growth. For instance, in May 2023, Sky and Zurich insurance launched a new smart home protection IoT service. This offers customers a home insurance along with smart home tech products like video doorbell, leak detectors, indoor camera, contact sensors, via a Sky Protect App.

The single-family segment is expected to witness substantial growth through 2032 as homeowners are increasingly seeking personalized and efficient heating solutions. The ability of these systems to provide zoned heating, offering control over specific areas within a home, contributes to their popularity. As consumers prioritize comfort and customization, there will be a rise in demand for underfloor heating systems in the single-family application segment.

Growing Retrofit Market

The retrofit facility segment is anticipated to record strong CAGR from 2023 to 2032 as homeowners and property managers recognize the benefits of upgrading existing heating systems. Retrofitting hydronic underfloor heating provides an efficient and cost-effective solution for improving the overall energy performance of homes. Retrofitting offers an attractive option for those seeking to enhance their living spaces without the need for extensive renovations.

North America residential hydronic underfloor heating market size will record strong growth trends over the forecast period owing to the robust demand for energy-efficient and sustainable heating solutions across the region. Stringent regulations promoting energy conservation, coupled with a growing awareness of environmental impact, are driving the adoption of hydronic underfloor heating in residential buildings across the region. The presence of key players, technological advancements, and a proactive approach toward eco-friendly solutions position North America as a lucrative avenue for the market players.

Source: https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/residential-hydronic-underfloor-heating-market