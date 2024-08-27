Jaguars Choose Lochinvar for New Football Practice Facility

Big Men Need Big Spaces

The Miller Electric Center is a new state-of-the-art practice facility in downtown Jacksonville that serves as the Jaguars’ football operations headquarters. The $120 million dollar facility is 125,000 square foot and includes locker rooms, training and medical facilities, office space and a draft room. It also features two full-size grass practice fields and one indoor field, along with shaded public viewing stands, concession areas and a team store.

Luckily, Lochinvar’s Armor Condensing water heaters are up for the job. The Armor’s stainless steel heat exchanger delivers hot water at 98% thermal efficiency and modulates at a 10:1 turndown ratio. That means the units can fire as low as 10% of their total capability and modulate up to 100% when the demand is greatest. The Jag’s facility has 3 of the AWH0800NPM units installed providing the ability to cascade which ensures the units operate with equal runtime and extends the life of the heaters. The Armor’s SMART TOUCH operating control makes adjusting parameters and troubleshooting a breeze—which is nice in Florida.