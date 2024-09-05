A. O. Smith Celebrates 150 Years, Plant Expansion in Ciudad Juárez

MILWAUKEE, WI – A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS), a leader in water heating and water treatment, will celebrate the company’s 150th anniversary in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on Thursday, Sept. 19. The festivities will focus on A. O. Smith’s rich history, the employees, its innovative transformations and the promising future ahead.

The event will also celebrate the opening of the site’s third plant and an additional building expansion, which will add hundreds of new jobs and produce more than 140,000 water heating units in the first year.

Honoring Employees

“Our employees have made A. O. Smith what it is today—everyone has had an impact on our legacy,” said Kevin Wheeler, Chairman & CEO. “I am proud of our employees who are committed to producing high quality products, meeting the ever-changing needs of our customers and living A, O, Smith’s values every day. This celebration is just one way we’re honoring their dedication.”

The Sept. 19 celebration will include food, festivities and a ribbon cutting ceremony with employees, elected officials and other key stakeholders. More than 1,000 employees are expected to attend the event. In addition to Wheeler, attendees will hear from Stephen O’Brien, President and General Manager of North America Water Heating; Samuel Carver, Senior Vice President of Global Operations; Keith Auville, Vice President of North America Manufacturing; and Eduardo Gonzalez, Ciudad Juárez Operations Director. Claudia Escudero, Mexico Consulate Representative, and Cristina Touché, President of Economic Development of Ciudad Juárez, are also expected to attend.

Expanding to Answer Demand

Further strengthening A. O. Smith’s position as a leader in water heating and answering customer demand, the new plant in Ciudad Juárez will produce 39,000 tankless water heaters in the first year and will gradually increase that number each year. This production allows the company to manufacture tankless units for the first time in North America. The new plant will eventually create 300 new jobs and will include offices, a cafeteria, a nursing station and two recreational areas for indoor soccer, basketball and volleyball.

The plant is slated to be production capable in October 2024 with full production starting in January 2025.

“It’s imperative to develop and manufacture our own gas tankless products as our business continues to grow,” said O’Brien. “Having production in Juárez will tremendously shorten the supply chain and allow for faster response and increased capacity to meet customers’ needs.”

An additional line is also being added to an existing plant to increase heat pump water heater production. Once complete in November 2024, production capacity will double, creating more than 160,000 units annually and another 100 new jobs.

150 Years of Innovation

From bicycles and baby carriages to water heating and water treatment solutions, A. O. Smith’s unwavering commitment to integrity, innovation and customer service has remained unchanged. Today, A. O. Smith is a leading global water technology and manufacturing company that improves the lives of its customers by ensuring access to clean, safe, hot water.

The company has had a presence in Mexico since 1984, beginning with electric motor assembly operations in Ciudad Juárez and Ciudad Acuna. In 1986, the company began manufacturing water heaters, and in 1995, the company withdrew from the automotive industry to focus on water heaters.

“A. O. Smith is proud to live, work and give back in the communities where it does business. We are committed to being a good corporate citizen that makes a positive impact,” said Wheeler. “Throughout the year, we will acknowledge our history and celebrate our future, along with the impact A. O. Smith will continue to have wherever water flows.”

