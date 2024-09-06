Oklahoma State Partners with Vicinity Energy for Sustainable District Energy

TULSA, OK — Vicinity Energy, a leader in decarbonization with the nation’s largest portfolio of district energy systems, has partnered with Oklahoma State University (OSU) to provide chilled water and steam service to a new medical campus. This project will combine multiple existing buildings into a state-of-the-art hospital. Vicinity will serve the entire 58-bed medical-surgical inpatient hospital for Oklahoma veterans, totaling over 275,000 square feet of building space.

The medical campus will use steam and chilled water for space heating and cooling, domestic hot water, and direct steam humidification. By choosing district energy, the campus will reduce the emissions associated with its onsite operations.

Sustainable, Reliable, Redundant

Nearly 100% of the condensate water will be returned and reused at Vicinity's facility. This sustainable practice conserves water and enhances the system's overall efficiency, aligning with Vicinity's commitment to a clean energy future.

By utilizing district energy, the medical campus will experience enhanced reliability, better redundancy, and greater energy efficiency compared to operating onsite equipment. This ensures a stable and efficient energy supply, which is crucial for the continuous and reliable operation of the medical facility.

Partnering for Positive Impact

"This partnership reflects our dedication to operational excellence," said Dr. Johnny Stephens, President of Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. “By integrating Vicinity's district energy solutions, we are not only minimizing our carbon footprint but also enhancing the reliability and efficiency of our medical facilities. This collaboration ensures that we provide our veterans with a safe and environmentally responsible healthcare environment."

“At Vicinity, our priority is delivering innovative, sustainable energy solutions tailored to the unique needs of our customers,” said Kevin Hagerty, CEO and president of Vicinity. “We’re proud that OSU has chosen district energy for its reliability and environmental benefits, entrusting us with the opportunity to power their state-of-the-art medical campus. This partnership not only significantly reduces OSU’s onsite carbon emissions but also positively impacts the campus and the surrounding community."

Vicinity is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions across its entire portfolio while offering sustainable solutions to help decarbonize its customers and communities. In Tulsa, Vicinity plans to implement electric boilers and heat recovery heat pumps, leveraging renewable energy sources to decarbonize its operations. This initiative will allow Vicinity to provide Tulsa customers with its carbon-free thermal energy technology, eSteam.