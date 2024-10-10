Sneaking Water Into the Building for a Chilled Water Rescue

The existing system had three 5-ton outside units about 100 feet from the house. Buried line sets went from the condensers across the yard and then under the house where they popped up in a mechanical room in the center of the basement. The refrigerant from the outside units went to heat exchangers in the mechanical room that made chilled water which was then pumped to six air handlers installed throughout the building.

We figured that the compressors had failed from both a lack of oil return due to line set length and excessive short cycling. The outside units had been controlled by aquastats on the chilled water piping inside; if tighter control was wanted of the chilled water temperature, compressors would cycle on and off quite frequently. If a wider temperature swing of chilled water supply temps was permitted, the compressors would cycle on and off less frequently, but dehumidification capacity would be reduced. The end result was that compressors failed frequently and the system was unreliable. We figured that the cooling load was about 10 tons, but if two of the three outside units were down the five tons of capacity remaining would never meet the cooling load.

We knew that making the chilled water outside would eliminate the compressor failure issue and greatly increase system reliability. But that would mean getting chilled water supply and return pipes from the existing chiller pad to the mechanical room buried in the middle of the house. Could we successfully yank out the old line sets and reuse the buried conduit that was under the house? Would we be able to snake in chilled water supply and return pipes of suffcient size through the existing conduit? Once we yanked out the line sets, we would be committed to our chilled water concept...

Conduit Struggles and Ultimate Victory