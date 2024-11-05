U.S. Boiler Company Hosts 'Hops & Heat' Learning Events in New England

CANTON, MA — On October 24, U.S. Boiler Company hosted a Hops & Heat learning event at the Trillium Brewing Company in Canton, MA. This is the second event of its kind U.S. Boiler Company has hosted in New England.

Heating contractors attended the event to learn about high efficiency heating equipment, including the Ambient Air-to-Water Heat Pump, Citadel commercial condensing boiler, Alta self-adaptive boiler, and the Ambient electric boiler.

More than 70 contractors attended. Raffle prizes were given away and attendees played a variety of games for an opportunity to win Carhartt tool bags, van wrap packages and a smokeless firepit from Solo Stoves.