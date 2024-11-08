A. O. Smith Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

“This year, we’re celebrating 150 years as a company and the legacy we’ve built on innovation, quality and a steadfast commitment to serving our customers,” said Kevin J. Wheeler, Chairman and cCief Executive Officer. “The company’s fourth Sustainability Report showcases our team’s hard work and dedication and our enduring commitment to sustainability and water stewardship.”

Over the last two years, A. O. Smith made significant strides in its commitment to sustainability, including:

Announcing its first public enterprise-wide water goal with a focus on administrative controls, process optimization and water recycling technologies to advance our commitment to water stewardship

Continuously innovating its water heating and water treatment technologies to be an industry leader in energy and water efficiency to consistently exceed regulatory standards

Helping policymakers make positive change by ensuring public officials have empirical information as part of their decision-making processes

Fostering a culture of innovation through employee development and recognition

Surpassing the company's greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal by 17%

Donating more than $1.75 million to 199 nonprofit community organizations in 2023 through the A. O. Smith Foundation, as well as one-time gifts of $150,000 each to two nonprofits in honor of the company's 150th anniversary

“We are a water technology leader focused on a culture of innovation, and this report further demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with water and energy-efficient solutions,” said Wheeler. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done and look forward to seeing our continued, collective accomplishments in the future.”

Learn more about A. O. Smith's sustainability efforts at www.aosmith.com/Sustainability