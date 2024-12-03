Bradford White Helps Fund Expansion of ECA Internship Program

AMBLER, PA — Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, is partnering with Pennsylvania's Energy Coordinating Agency (ECA) for the third consecutive year to expand training on heat pump technology to meet future marketplace demands.

Already a supporter of ECA’s heat pump water heater installation and maintenance training program, the $50,000 grant from Bradford White’s Industry Forward® charitable giving program will allow ECA to further scale its high-impact Internship Program for HVACR heat pump trainees. The program, which launched in 2024, has 15 interns going through the program this year, installing nine AeroTherm® Energy Star® certified heat pump water heaters to date, with ten more installations planned by year’s end.

ECA hopes to accommodate 45 students in its internship program in 2025.

The Next Generation

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with ECA because our goals are so closely aligned, and each student that goes through the program is helping to build the next generation of plumbing and HVACR technicians,” said Rebecca Owens, Senior Communications Manager for Bradford White. “We created Industry Forward® to build awareness for the skilled trades and support workforce development and training programs that are educating younger generations about the career opportunities that lie within the skilled trades, manufacturing and distribution. Organizations like ECA are the perfect vessel to help us further that goal.”

Bradford White Corporation began its partnership with ECA in 2022 when it provided a $30,000 grant and a donation of ten 65-gallon AeroTherm® heat pump water heaters to the organization. Two units were installed in ECA’s heat pump training lab while the remaining eight went to qualifying families through the Philadelphia Water Heater Emergency Fund.

Setting Students Up for Success

“ECA is proud to continue our partnership with Bradford White Corporation,” said Steve Luxton, CEO and Executive Director for ECA. “Training programs like the one offered at ECA are so important when it comes to developing future tradespeople and creating better, energy-efficient solutions for our communities. Our students are learning a valuable skill for meaningful employment, but they’re also gaining confidence and learning the importance of giving back. We’re setting them up for success, and I am excited to see the program evolve and grow because of corporate partners like Bradford White.”

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com