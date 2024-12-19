Rinnai America Joins Forces with Homes For Our Troops to Aid Injured Veterans

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Rinnai America Corporation has announced a landmark partnership with Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and donating specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. The new agreement makes Rinnai the Official Supplier of water heaters for new homes across the country through 2027.

This exclusive collaboration strengthens both organizations’ shared commitment to providing Veterans and their families with the resources they need to rebuild their lives after service. Also celebrating 50 years in North America, Rinnai marked the occasion by donating the 5 millionth tankless water heater manufactured at its state-of-the-art facility in Griffin, Georgia for a new home under construction in Texas.

Giving Back

"Celebrating 50 years and reaching 5 million tankless water heaters sold in the North American market are significant milestones for us but knowing that our donation is helping a Veteran and their family start a new chapter in life is incredibly meaningful," said Frank Windsor, President, Rinnai America Corporation. "We are honored to help restore some of the freedom and independence to the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much defending our country. Our continued partnership with Homes For Our Troops is a powerful way for us to give back and deliver our brand promise of ‘Creating a healthier way of living’."

Since its inception in 2004, HFOT has built over 400 homes. Each specially adapted energy efficient home is designed to comfortably raise a family while limiting future expenses. Equipped with Rinnai's durable and highly energy efficient products, the homes constructed as part of this partnership will help reduce the families’ long-term utility costs and serve as a safe and welcoming place to call home for years to come.

Healing and Independence

“We are incredibly proud to extend our partnership with Rinnai. The company’s passion for assisting Veterans and their families significantly helps us advance our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans,” said HFOT President/CEO, Brig. Gen., USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. "These Veterans face enormous challenges, and through this partnership, we are also providing the comfort and convenience of a high-quality water heater to help create a home that promotes healing and independence."

Army SGT Christopher Leverkuhn will receive the 5 millionth product, a SENSEI® RX Series, for his home currently under construction in Kerrville, Texas. The most advanced condensing tankless water heater on the market, it sets the standard for efficiency at 0.98 UEF.

Over the next three years, Rinnai will donate appropriate products with features ideal for the hot water demands of each Veterans’ home. Many will receive Rinnai’s newest condensing tankless water heater, the SENSEI RXP. This product comes equipped with a built-in recirculation pump to deliver faster hot water to the faucet. Rinnai will also provide its RWM200 WiFi module, which can be used with the Rinnai Central™ app to control temperature and recirculation patterns. Veterans may also receive Rinnai’s new electric heat pump water heater, one of the most sustainable electric water heating solutions available, meeting highest efficiency standards while reducing energy usage and costs.

Partnerships for Lasting Change

The agreement highlights the growing commitment of the sustainable manufacturer’s corporate responsibility and charitable giving in addressing the needs of Veterans and their families. In addition to HFOT, Rinnai partners with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. These organizations prove that partnerships can lead to lasting change and help those who have given so much for their country.

Homes For Our Troops

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI).

These homes restore some of the freedom and independence Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone towards program services for Veterans. HFOT builds these homes where the veteran chooses to live and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. To learn more, visit www.hfotusa.org.