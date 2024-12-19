A. O. Smith Announces North America Water Heating Sales Team Changes

ASHLAND CITY, TN — A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS), a leader in water heating and water treatment, announces three significant updates on the North America Water Heating sales team. After 34 years with A. O. Smith, Mark Gierla, Vice President of Eastern Region Sales, will retire on April 1, 2025. Matt Patterson, National Accounts Director, will be promoted to Vice President of Western Region Sales in January 2025 as part of this transition. Jerry Lapour, Sales Director, will move into Patterson’s role.

Mark Gierla

Gierla joined A. O. Smith in 1990 as district manager. He relocated several times and assumed various sales roles along the way. In 2007, he moved to the Nashville area, and in 2010, he was promoted to the newly created role of Vice President of Regional Sales. During his tenure, he’s helped launch some of the company’s most important product innovations—most notably, the Cyclone® commercial water heater, which still leads the industry today. Going forward, Gierla’s role will be split between the Regional Vice President Western Sales and the Regional Vice President Eastern Sales.

“We thank Mark for his dedication to our organization, his tenacity and his skill to drive the business forward,” said Chuck Dean, Vice President of Wholesale Sales.

Matt Patterson

Patterson has been with the company for 12 years and has worked as a Technical Sales Specialist in factory sales in Tennessee, a Regional Sales Manager in the Northwest US and most recently as National Accounts Director. He also spent two years on the A. O. Smith mobile marketing vehicle showcasing new products to wholesalers around the country.

Jerry Lapour

Lapour joined A. O. Smith in 2023 and comes with many years of industry experience. He most recently worked for Charlotte Pipe & Foundry, managing the north central region. Prior to that, he worked with Elkay Manufacturing for 17 years, with responsibilities including regional sales manager for the North Central US and national account responsibility for Winsupply, where he received the “Account Manager of the Year” award in 2020. LaPour is also a veteran and served with the XVIII Airborne Corps in Desert Storm.

“Having experienced leaders ready to assume these new roles is of great benefit to the organization and I am confident these transitions will be seamless,” said Dean.

For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.