Rheem® Celebrates a Century of Excellence, Partnership and Possibilities

ATLANTA, GA —/PRNewswire/— Rheem ®, a leading manufacturer and household name in the water heating and HVAC/R industry, kicked off the New Year with the launch of its 100th anniversary celebration—a major milestone reflecting a century of excellence, innovation, and ingenuity. Rheem attributes its legacy of success to the company's nearly 14,000 dedicated employees, its unwavering commitment to customers and industry partners, and an entrepreneurial drive that has made the company a global leader in the marketplace. Events to honor the centennial will run through 2025.

"As we celebrate Rheem's 100th anniversary, we reflect on the incredible journey that has brought us to this moment—a journey fueled by innovation, dedication, and the strong relationships we've built with our customers, partners, and employees. From the early aspirations of our founders through our evolution as a global leader in sustainable water heating and HVAC/R solutions, Rheem's success is a direct result of the values that have guided us for nearly a century," said Chris Peel, CEO, Rheem. "As we look to the future, we are excited about the contributions we will make to help shape the next 100 years of progress in our industry to build on Rheem's legacy."

Rheem's rich history dates back to 1925 when the Rheem brothers—Richard and Donald—founded the company in California to manufacture steel drums, barrels and other metal products in a plant that became renowned for its cutting-edge technology. One innovation led to the next until the company became synonymous in the industry with breakthrough solutions and technological advancement. Now, one hundred years later, the company is known for being at the forefront of heating, cooling and water heating solutions.

Rheem has planned celebrations around the globe to commemorate its centennial with milestone events such as the sealing of a historic time capsule filled with memorabilia that is slated to be opened in 2050. Rheem's newly launched anniversary microsite Rheem.com/100 will capture Rheem's 100 years of innovation. Visitors will be able to glean insight into Rheem's history by way of vintage advertising, videos, and a showcase of past and current product innovations.