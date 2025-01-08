A. O. Smith Announces North America Water Heating and Global Supply Chain Personnel Updates

ASHLANDCITY, TN — A. O. Smith, a leader in water heating and water treatment, announces the retirement of Keith Auville, Vice President of North America manufacturing, effective March 1. Steve McBrayer, Vice President of Global Supply Chain, will replace Auville. Eric Trott, Senior Director of Global Sourcing will move into McBrayer’s role.

Auville has been with A. O. Smith for 22 years, joining in June 2002 as Plant Manager in Ashland City, Tennessee. He was promoted to Vice President of manufacturing for North America Water Heating (NAWH) in 2021. He led the Ashland City plant’s transition after State Industries was acquired, helping make this plant the hub of A. O. Smith’s NAWH manufacturing.