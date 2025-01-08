Latest from Hydronics
A. O. Smith Announces North America Water Heating and Global Supply Chain Personnel Updates
ASHLANDCITY, TN — A. O. Smith, a leader in water heating and water treatment, announces the retirement of Keith Auville, Vice President of North America manufacturing, effective March 1. Steve McBrayer, Vice President of Global Supply Chain, will replace Auville. Eric Trott, Senior Director of Global Sourcing will move into McBrayer’s role.
Auville has been with A. O. Smith for 22 years, joining in June 2002 as Plant Manager in Ashland City, Tennessee. He was promoted to Vice President of manufacturing for North America Water Heating (NAWH) in 2021. He led the Ashland City plant’s transition after State Industries was acquired, helping make this plant the hub of A. O. Smith’s NAWH manufacturing.
Auville also played a key role in the response and recovery from the 2010 flood in Ashland City, spending a decade working with state and federal governments to protect the city from a similar event. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked diligently to ensure a safe workplace, never compromising the team’s wellbeing—even when demand was at its peak.
“Keith has been instrumental to our organization’s success and positive changes over the last two decades,” said Steve O’Brien, President and General Manager of NAWH. “He consistently shows a positive attitude, strategic thinking and strong dedication to the company's success.”
McBrayer joined A. O. Smith in January 2000 as Director of Purchasing in Johnson City, Tennessee. He has held positions of increasing responsibility over the years, including Commodity Manager, Plant Manager in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Director of Supply Chain prior to his current role. McBrayer will relocate to middle Tennessee in 2025, and his office will be in Ashland City.
Trott joined A. O. Smith as a Commodity Manager in March 2017 and brings more than 20 years of sourcing experience to his role. He currently leads our sourcing initiatives and drives function strategy, process development and standardization, continuous improvement and talent development.
“In their respective roles, Steve and Eric have been instrumental in ensuring efficient movement of goods through A. O. Smith’s supply chain—from raw materials to delivery—thereby maximizing value and supporting the company’s success while upholding our values,” said Sam Carver, Senior Vice President of global operations.