Heat Pump Rescue - Struggle with a Crippling Error Code

I love working with copper pipes and fittings and circulators and valves. I love working with heat pumps and boilers and controls and making systems work well and rescuing those that don’t.

I love designing heating and cooling systems on screen and paper and then laying them out and installing them. There is something very satisfying about the tangible nature of installing copper pipe and sweating fittings and wiring motorized valves. I don’t mind designing and installing ductwork and making it beautiful—it too can be satisfying in its own way.

But I do not love working on impenetrable proprietary closed systems that resist all of our efforts to rescue them and get them to heat and cool correctly. Being defeated at every turn by an inflexible robot brain is not my idea of fun.

But many times we don’t get hired for a rescue to have fun; we get hired because we stick with it until we have figured out the issue(s) and made necessary corrections to achieve comfort and efficient operation.

This particular rescue was a real challenge as we had to figure out what was causing a crippling error code in a heat pump system that was driving the homeowner nuts.

System Worked Well (Until It Didn't)