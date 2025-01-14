A. O. Smith Donates Seven Tankless Water Heaters to The Journey Home Organization

ASHLAND CITY, TN — A. O. Smith, a leader in water heating and water treatment, announces the donation of seven tankless water heaters to Nashville-area nonprofit, The Journey Home. The donation supports the unhoused population in Rutherford County as they work toward independence and full reintegration into the community.

The Journey Home’s primary focus is to provide practical resources, services and programs to encourage stability in all aspects of life. The organization supports community members as they achieve lasting change, helps them set goals and enhance their life skills, addresses their health and self-worth, and secures jobs and stable housing. The organization’s new 20,000-square-foot facility, expected to open in late 2025, will provide access to numerous resources for the community, allowing The Journey Home to expand its impact in the local area.

Abundant Hot Water

“Our current building was built in the 1940s and has very poor water volume. Right now, we can’t run the dishwashers and the showers at the same time. Thanks to A. O. Smith, our new facility will have ample hot water supply, immediately,” said Scott Foster, Executive Director of The Journey Home. “We often take hot water for granted, but it is a big part of our everyday lives, as well as The Journey Home’s daily operations. Being able to provide showers throughout the day may seem like a small thing to some, but it makes all the difference for the people we serve. We couldn’t be more grateful to A. O. Smith and their support of our mission.”