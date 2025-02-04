Natural Gas Water Heater Ban Backlash: What It Means for Consumers and Costs

Prencavage Jr. says that when informing a client on these new regulations, it’s been eye opening for them see the large estimate cost to convert home appliances over to another energy source. “There is a huge, unexpected cost to any consumer looking to switch their appliance over to a different energy source. In the retrofit space, you’d expect to spend more than $6,000 for most single-family dwellings to upgrade the utility supply in the home. New construction cost would increase based on technical training and supply. These new construction companies will be charging much more for skilled labor that must be certified and trained to install these alternative systems and appliances. The dramatic change will leave many blindsided.”

Not to mention that the electrical infrastructure in California is already stretched to its limits. “Our current power supply, which is primarily outsourced from other states, is already at max capacity. Roaming blackouts during heat waves, and more recently fires that have potentially been started by our already aging electrical infrastructure, do not promise that electricity is the best alternative energy option. Add more strain to the system and bad things will inevitably happen,” adds Prencavage Jr.

Over on the other side of the country, New York, for instance, has proposed that any new residential construction in the state having three stories or less must be “all electric,” with limited exceptions. According to the New York State Association of Realtors, a similar requirement for all buildings, residential and commercial, four stories or more is set to begin January 1, 2028. Proposals call for transitioning existing homes and businesses from natural gas and oil heating systems to electric or geothermal heating systems, starting in the year 2030.

Starting in 2030, homeowners will only be permitted replace a gas furnace, water heater, or oil furnace with an electric one. This change would take effect for larger residential and commercial buildings starting in 2035.

The Possible and Practicable

All of this talk, and governmental action—on a state and federal level—should at the very least elicit an ongoing conversation. Is transitioning to all electric even feasible? Is this what consumers want?

“We all want to do what is best for the environment and our future generations, no doubt,” says Jason Pritchard, Managing Partner, PriCor Technologies, Seattle, and PHCC-NA President-Elect.

“But at this moment in time, these mandates just seem premature. Our electrical grid is not prepared to accommodate a full conversion from fossil fuels to electrification. We are seeing this across the country, including here in Washington state. We recently had a major weather event that shut down power to hundreds of thousands of people for weeks. These people were without heat, and unable to cook for several weeks. Those with natural gas were in a much better position to care for themselves,” continues Pritchard.