ABMA Elevates Simoneau to Board Chair

VIENNA, VA — The American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA) has announced the historic appointment of Nancy Simoneau, President of Groupe Simoneau, as the first woman and the first international member to serve as Board Chair in the organization's 137-year history. This milestone underscores ABMA's commitment to promoting diversity and representation within the industry.

Founded in 1888, ABMA has long been a leader in the boiler industry, representing manufacturers and suppliers at the forefront of technological advancements. Simoneau's appointment signifies a significant step forward in leadership diversity within ABMA and sets a new standard for the industry as a whole.

In addition to Simoneau's appointment, ABMA is pleased to recognize Carrie Murakami, National Inside Sales Assistant Manager at Miura America Company, as the inaugural recipient of the Women in the Boiler Industry (WIBI) Rising Star Award. This award highlights outstanding achievements and contributions by women in the industry, showcasing ABMA's dedication to supporting and empowering women professionals.

WIBI

The WIBI initiative was launched to celebrate and support women shaping the future of boiler technology and operations. The Rising Star award acknowledges the progress made in advancing women's leadership in the historically predominately male industry and inspires others to break barriers and excel.

"We are excited to have Nancy Simoneau as our first woman and first international Board Chair and to present the inaugural WIBI Rising Star award to Carrie Murakami at the 2025 Annual Meeting," said Scott Lynch, President & CEO of ABMA. "Nancy's leadership and accomplishments exemplify the talent and expertise that women bring to the industry. She serves as a trailblazer and role model for others, like Carrie, who represents the next generation of rising stars in the boiler industry."

Industry Shift

Simoneau's appointment and Murakami's recognition come at a pivotal moment in the industry, as it shifts towards embracing a more diverse workforce. Their achievements serve as a powerful reminder of the potential for success when individuals are given equal opportunities to thrive and contribute.

"We are thrilled to see the progress of the WIBI professional community since its launch in late 2023 and the advancements of female representation within the boiler industry. We are excited for ABMA to be a part of recognizing the rising stars in our field. This award is not only a celebration of individual achievements but also a testament to the collective strength, shared capabilities, and potential of women in our industry" said Shaunica Jayson, ABMA Vice-President of Membership & Marketing.

ABMA looks forward to the continued success and growth of women in the boiler industry, as they continue to shape the future of the industry through innovation and leadership. For more details about WIBI and ABMA, please visit www.ABMA.com.