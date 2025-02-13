Old School Radiant Madness – Copper, Brass, and Iron (but No Plastic)

The concern was that any plastic in the building envelope may eventually migrate into the living space and be ingested by the occupants. Taken at face value this seemed difficult, and nuts, and probably not up to code.

As we proceeded through this project we noted lots of loopholes and exceptions being made for various subs based on code requirements. The electrician ended up wiring the house in MC cable instead of Romex. But there was no way to source asphalt and cotton insulation for the wire conductors! So all of the wire conductors had plastic insulation on them. Likewise, the switches and receptacles would be made of plastic and would be installed throughout the house.

For us, we were directed to design and install a radiant system made as much as possible with copper, brass, and iron. No plastic anywhere. Even buried in the floors! For the air side, we were directed to install stainless steel duct with clean outs between every other joint. (We didn’t tell anyone about the plastic gaskets between duct sections!)