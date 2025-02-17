Distributed Pumping Takes Energy Savings to New Heights at The Museum of Flight

SEATTLE, WA — The Museum of Flight in Seattle is the largest independent, non-profit air and space museum in the world and home to thousands of exhibits from the history of air and space flight.

The Museum of Flight had been running its original cooling equipment since its installation in 1987.

With the equipment aging and energy costs rising, it became increasingly apparent the Great Gallery’s cooling system was approaching the end of its life cycle. It suffered from poor Delta T, was poorly balanced and unable to reach the design temperature everywhere within the building—a critical factor when considering that maintaining ±2° from the set temperature is essential for the preservation of the historic aircraft.

The museum therefore decided to embark on a project of upgrading and retrofitting the gallery’s cooling system, emphasising the need for increasing the energy efficiency of all its components.