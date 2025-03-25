Intellihot, Inc., Announces ​​​New Leadership Transition for Future Growth

This change in day-to-day leadership signals the beginning of a new chapter for Intellihot, and one that requires an experienced and accomplished CEO to lead and prosecute the next phase of profitable growth.

Under Hurley’s leadership, the firm will moderate its pace of investment in innovation and technology and step up its rate of capital allocation and resource deployment to allow it to monetize its multi-year R&D investment activity more readily, while also positioning it to leverage the regulatory tailwinds expected from the Dept. of Energy’s 2026 gas mandate.

Transformative Growth

"We are excited to welcome Shamus Hurley as the new CEO of Intellihot Inc. His proven track record in leading transformative growth, driving operational excellence and creating customer-centric organizations, make him the perfect steward of all stakeholder interests and it aligns perfectly with the company's goals for becoming the market leader in energy transformation and efficiency" stated Praveen Sahay, Founder and Managing Director of Wave Equity Partners and Board Chair of Intellihot, Inc.

While Sridhar Deivasigamani and Siva Akasam (co-founder and CTO) are stepping away from day-to-day operations, but will be retaining their ownership in the company, their input and expertise will continue to be invaluable as Intellihot navigates its exciting future.

The Next Phase

"I am honored to lead Intellihot into its next phase of development. I want to express my gratitude to Sridhar and Siva for their dedication and technology innovation, and I look forward to working closely with the Intellihot team leaders to build upon the solid foundation they have established," said Shamus Hurley, the newly appointed CEO.

This leadership transition represents a positive and important move for Intellihot Inc., and customers, representatives and employees should expect to experience no disruption in the normal course of business. Our mission remains steadfast, and we will continue to deliver industry leading products with a customer first approach.

