Rinnai Urges Lawmakers to Protect American Jobs and Consumers from Harmful DOE Rule

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Rinnai America Corporation—a leading North American manufacturer of innovative, energy-efficient tankless water heaters, is urging lawmakers to take action to protect American manufacturing, jobs and consumer choice.

Vote YES on the CRA SJ Res 4

Rinnai’s appeal comes as the US Senate considers the Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution SJ Res 4, critical to overturning a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) that would effectively ban non-condensing tankless water heaters.

The Impact of the DOE’s Proposed Rule

This regulation threatens hundreds of American manufacturing jobs at Rinnai’s state-of-the-art facility in Griffin, Georgia, a $70 million investment in US manufacturing. Passing the CRA would protect these jobs and safeguard diverse and competitive employment opportunities in manufacturing.

Preserving Energy Efficiency & Consumer Choice

Rinnai’s non-condensing tankless water heaters are up to 50% more efficient than traditional storage tank models, ensuring consumers have access to energy-efficient options that reduce long-term costs and energy use. The DOE’s rule would limit consumer choice and market competition, favoring larger tank manufacturers at the expense of innovation and efficiency. If non-condensing models are banned, 80% of consumers would likely switch to less efficient storage tank models, undermining the DOE’s energy efficiency goals.

Lowering Costs for American Families

The DOE’s regulation threatens to increase costs for American families. Consumers will face an additional $665 per unit, plus up to $1,000 in installation costs. This translates to a $235 million annual cost increase passed directly onto consumers, disproportionately impacting low-income and senior households. Voting yes means protecting American families from unnecessary financial strain and ensuring affordable energy solutions.

Supporting US Manufacturing

Rinnai’s commitment to US manufacturing stands in stark contrast to many competitors that choose to manufacture products abroad. This creates an uneven playing field with long-term economic and environmental consequences for the US manufacturing sector. Rinnai’s investment in Georgia strengthens American manufacturing and ensures the US remains competitive on the global stage.

Rinnai’s Call to Action

Rinnai calls on the US Senate to urgently pass the Congressional Review Act resolution and overturn the DOE’s harmful regulation. Supporting the CRA will:

Protect US jobs and manufacturing investment

Prevent unnecessary cost increases for American families

Ensure continued progress on energy efficiency

Preserve consumer choice and market competition

For more information about Rinnai’s entire product line, visit www.rinnai.us.