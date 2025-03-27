‘Service Nuggets’ and When to Think Globally Rather Than Locally

Our diagnostic process in our service department often bleeds into the rescue process used by our rescue team, and they often inform each other.

Every morning before the teams go out to their service jobs, we have “nugget time” or “why time.” These nuggets are centered around interesting service jobs or rescue projects that we are working on—studying them in a group setting for 30 minutes every day as an amazing way to spread knowledge and experience sideways across our departments.

Understanding “nuggets of wisdom” and “why” is so critical to a successful service visit and rescue project and it promotes independent thinking by the techs; they see how the laws of physics tell the molecules precisely what to do and give us clues on what is happening. These laws of physics also help us determine when to zoom out to see things globally.

Global vs. Local

A simple example of this change of perspective can be seen in with multi-head mini split systems.

One of our service techs recently went out to look at a three head system. The homeowner said there was a chronic problem with no blower operation from one of the inside heads. The homeowner was insistent that YouTube told him it was a bad board or blower motor in the inside head. Our tech patiently explained that there may be a bigger issue at hand. He then turned off the other two inside heads and now, magically, the troublesome inside head was working perfectly!

But if it wasn’t a bad board, then what was the culprit? Our tech explained to the homeowner that the robot brain in the outside unit was heating up the inside coils with refrigerant before turning on the blowers. So, if the outside unit didn’t detect that the inside coils were warm, the blowers would not turn on.

The tech noted that the outside unit had already ramped up the compressor in an attempt to send more refrigerant to the inside coils to warm them up. The tech added some refrigerant and the blower problems disappeared.

A change from a local view to a global view let us realize that the boards were fine, and the robot brain in the outside unit was doing what it could, but there wasn’t enough refrigerant to make all three inside heads work correctly.

The tech proposed a leak test on entire system as the next step.

No-Heat Situtation Looks Like a Local Problem (at First)