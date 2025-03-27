Lochinvar Bolsters University Offerings with Addition of Troubleshooting Tools Videos

LEBANON, TN — Lochinvar, an industry leader in high-efficiency boilers and water heaters, announces the addition of Troubleshooting Tools to LochinvarU. The new content provides quick answers to frequently asked questions and additional information on key topics.

Through LochinvarU, professionals can access online training, troubleshooting and other resources around the clock. The brand-new illustrated, step-by-step modules allow professionals to easily read or listen to a step, perform the step and go back and review the step as needed. The current line-up of videos includes tips on troubleshooting the gas pressure switch and the flow switch, personality plug updates, SmartTouch™ updates and troubleshooting for specific Lochinvar units.

Investing in Resources

“We’re investing in our training resources to ensure that professionals in the industry have the information they need to maintain their technical skillset as our products evolve,” said Charles Phillips, Lochinvar Technical Training Manager. “We understand that time in the field is incredibly valuable, so we created a resource that provides succinct answers to the most commonly asked questions.”

Lochinvar has a long-standing history of leading education in the water heating and boiler industries. In 2024, Lochinvar educated a significant number of professionals through its training resources, including LochinvarU and Lochinvar University. Lochinvar University provides state-of-the-art, in-person training on a variety of products and topics at Lochinvar’s Lebanon, Tennessee headquarters. Through the available resources, contractors can access information when they need it.

In the coming months, Lochinvar plans to further expand its Troubleshooting Tools, all of which can be found at www.www.lochinvaru.com. To learn more about Lochinvar‘s product portfolio, visit www.Lochinvar.com.