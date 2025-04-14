Rinnai America Appoints McKinley James Vice President of Operations

In his new role with Rinnai, James is responsible for the strategic development and operational performance of Rinnai America's Manufacturing, Distribution, Supply Chain, Strategic Sourcing and Lean Manufacturing. James will lead the operations team as the company expands its manufacturing and distribution to support its growth in the North American market.

“I am extremely excited to join Rinnai America and its Executive Leadership team,” said James. “The team has created an amazing culture as shown through three consecutive years of the Top Place to Work award recognition. Our strategic short- and long-term visions are clear, and having the opportunity to be a part of this amazing journey of growth and expansion is an honor for me.”

“McKinley comes to us with extensive experience leading and scaling operations teams to support organizational growth,” said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America. “Rinnai has aggressive growth plans for the North American market, and McKinley’s leadership will be instrumental in enhancing and expanding our operation in this very important market.”

Prior to joining Rinnai America, James spent 26 years in progressive operations leadership roles with several large organizations including Polaris Industries, General Motors and Republic Builders. McKinley is an alumnus of Alabama A&M University where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology and earned his MBA from New York Institute of Technology. He is the recipient of multiple achievement awards including a two-time BEYA Modern Day Technology Leader Award.

