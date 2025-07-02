A. O. Smith Announces Summer Promotion with Participating Wholesale Partners

ASHLAND CITY, TN — A. O. Smith, a leader in water heating and water treatment products, has launched its highly anticipated Summer Tools promotion. The promotion is available to valued wholesale channel partners and their customers during the summer months.

The promotion began July 1 and runs through Aug. 31, 2025. During this window, contractors will have the opportunity to receive a $100 parts/supplies credit when purchasing two A. O. Smith heat pump water heaters and/or gas tankless water heaters from participating wholesale partners while supplies last.

“There’s a lot of interest around our seasonal promotions, and we’re excited to extend that into the summer months,” said Betsy Curran, North America Water Heating Director of Marketing and Customer Engagement. “These promotions allow us to further connect with our wholesale partners and existing A. O. Smith customers while also introducing our products to new professionals.”

For full promotion details and a list of participating wholesalers, visit www.hotwater.com/summer25promo.html.