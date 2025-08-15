Radiator Recollections

The radiator inis perhaps my favorite find. This job was in one of the finest houses in one of the small Ohio River towns along the Kentucky shore. The manufacture of this classic was Bundy, one of the earliest makers of home heating radiators, called the Bundy Hot Closet, which was cast right into the racks inside the box.

We had a working version of the dining room radiator at our sales counter for years, great for warming up your cold wet gloves on a frigid day. But this one was twice as ornate as that one, piped the same as the one in photo 3. In this photo you can’t see the supply and return piping, but you can see the automatic air vent.

The Bundy radiators were cast iron, but not sectional like we normally see. They had a cast iron base that the vertical cast iron columns were connected into. The base acted as a manifold to distribute steam and collect the condensate. They worked just fine, but also became obsolete pretty early on as sectional radiators were easier to assemble on site.

Medical Update

I went nervously to review my post-chemotherapy CT scan recently. I had to postpone the scan in order to have semi-emergency surgery on my left ankle, which I injured falling off my roof. (I know, old men aren’t supposed to go up ladders). My family and friends all told me this multiple times.

So, the surgeon comes in and wants to talk about the ankle, then finally realizes that he hasn’t given me the good news that my scan was clear. Needless to say, my wife and I were instantly relieved. Thanks to modern science, they were able to bring my body back to health. Now I have an ankle to rehab. It’s always something.