Preventing Water Heater Disasters: Signs, Maintenance, and Modern Solutions

Water surrounding the tank, however, does not always mean the heater is starting to fail. Loose connections, excessive water pressure or a faulty drain valve could be causing water to collect. Water quality can also lead to premature breakdown of the water heater and components. Hard water can lead to corrosion, which will eventually result in replacement.

“The water in this area is a bit hard, and there was corrosion within the tank,’’ Powers explained.

Anode rods within the tank help extend the lifespan of water heaters by attracting corrosive elements in the water, but they also require replacement. “Most manufacturers recommend changing them periodically, depending on the water quality,’’ Powers said. “We work in rural areas where water is not as hard, and anode rods can be replaced every couple of years. It’s inexpensive to replace, so it’s a no-brainer to replace them and extend the lifespan of the tank.”

Warning signs can also be found with visible and thermal clues. Inconsistent water temperature or insufficient hot water are both indicative of problems with the water heater. Rusty or reddish water is also a sign that the water heater might be starting to fail. Corrosion within the water heater can cause rust. Sediment that accumulates in the water heater can also become dislodged and cause temporary discoloration.

Loud noises stemming from the tank should also alert homeowners to a potential problem. Banging or rumbling are common noises and can be attributed to excess sediment. Crackling sounds in electric units can indicate an obstruction that might require a technician to drain the tank.

Uncommon Failure

While Powers sees water heater failures, the spontaneity and scope of the failure on this particular unit surprised him.

The home, a three-bedroom, two-bath Cape Cod style house, includes slightly more than 1,900 square feet and was built in 1948. It has seen its share of water heaters during its 77-year existence. “There are a couple of teenagers in the house, but the hot water needs are not as much as a family with young kids,’’ Powers said.