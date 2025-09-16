Maximizing Boiler Efficiency: The Power of Primary/Secondary Piping

Throughout the HVAC industry, there are numerous trends driving the development of new technologies that better support customer needs, and the boiler sector is no exception. The boiler industry is primarily influenced by a demand for highly efficient, green technology that supports a building’s sustainability goals.

With the growing popularity of high efficiency boiler systems, it’s important that contractors understand how to install these units to ensure their customers are getting the maximum value out of their system. First, contractors must understand the value of a primary/secondary piping system.

Optimizing Boiler Performance

Primary/secondary piping systems are a standard technique often employed in commercial applications to create hydraulic separation between multiple-boiler systems and radiation circuits. In a primary/secondary piping system, there are two sets of pumps, the system pump or distribution pumps and the boiler pump(s). The system pump or distribution pumps distribute water to the terminal units, and the boiler pump(s) circulate water through a loop that exclusively serves the heating equipment. Without hydraulic separation, end users can experience undesirable conditions, including interfering circulators, lower boiler efficiency and improper heat delivery.

These systems offer two important advantages. First, installers can optimize the energy required to move water through the system by implementing small, energy efficient, variable speed circulators in the respective loops. These circulators provide more control of each zone because they can operate at their own optimal temperature and flow rate. Utilizing closely spaced tees, a buffer tank or hydraulic separator, the pumps, working simultaneously, barely notice each other within the system. This improved versatility and precise control of flow rates is critically important for maintaining the high efficiency of a condensing boiler.