Maximizing Boiler Efficiency: The Power of Primary/Secondary Piping
Key Highlights
- Primary/secondary piping systems improve boiler efficiency by providing hydraulic separation and precise flow control, especially in condensing boiler applications
- Emerging technologies like electric boilers and air-to-water heat pumps support decarbonization and offer versatile, high-efficiency heating options for various environments
- Regulatory changes are driving the industry towards sustainable solutions, making it essential for contractors to stay updated on new products and installation techniques
- Hybrid systems combining heat pumps and high-efficiency boilers offer flexible, eco-friendly alternatives for retrofits and new installations
Throughout the HVAC industry, there are numerous trends driving the development of new technologies that better support customer needs, and the boiler sector is no exception. The boiler industry is primarily influenced by a demand for highly efficient, green technology that supports a building’s sustainability goals.
With the growing popularity of high efficiency boiler systems, it’s important that contractors understand how to install these units to ensure their customers are getting the maximum value out of their system. First, contractors must understand the value of a primary/secondary piping system.
Optimizing Boiler Performance
Primary/secondary piping systems are a standard technique often employed in commercial applications to create hydraulic separation between multiple-boiler systems and radiation circuits. In a primary/secondary piping system, there are two sets of pumps, the system pump or distribution pumps and the boiler pump(s). The system pump or distribution pumps distribute water to the terminal units, and the boiler pump(s) circulate water through a loop that exclusively serves the heating equipment. Without hydraulic separation, end users can experience undesirable conditions, including interfering circulators, lower boiler efficiency and improper heat delivery.
These systems offer two important advantages. First, installers can optimize the energy required to move water through the system by implementing small, energy efficient, variable speed circulators in the respective loops. These circulators provide more control of each zone because they can operate at their own optimal temperature and flow rate. Utilizing closely spaced tees, a buffer tank or hydraulic separator, the pumps, working simultaneously, barely notice each other within the system. This improved versatility and precise control of flow rates is critically important for maintaining the high efficiency of a condensing boiler.
These types of systems are commonplace nowadays but especially with modern condensing boilers. Condensing boilers installed with primary/secondary piping systems are designed to be more flexible than a full flow system. This, in turn, allows the unit to run more precisely and efficiently for optimal performance. Utilizing this type of piping layout is ideal for contractors who want to maximize boiler and system performance.
Trending Boiler Technologies
In addition to the push for more efficient technology, the boiler industry is also seeing adoption of more sustainable units. Decarbonization trends, customer demands and regulatory requirements are all driving factors for this industry-wide shift.
It’s no surprise that regulatory changes are impacting trends in the boiler industry. These changes are coming from the federal government, as well as state and local governments, and are primarily focused on supporting the shift toward decarbonized boiler technology. It’s important for contractors to monitor updates to ensure the products they sell, install and service meet regulations, as well as the evolving needs of customers.
Manufacturers like Lochinvar, an A. O. Smith company, are introducing electric boilers and air-to-water heat pump water heaters to support decarbonization goals. Electric boilers have an output that is typically on par with high efficiency gas boilers—and they often include user-friendly features such as easy installation, fast startup/shutdown and quiet operation. An electric boiler converts nearly 100% of the electrical energy into heat with no stack or heat transfer losses.
Air to water heat pump water heaters are known for their high efficiencies but also for declining capacities as it relates to falling temperatures. Lochinvar’s Centrus™ Hydronic Heat Pump features ComfortLoch™ Technology, which helps the product maintain heating capacity down to -4°F and helps customers overcome the diminishing capacities of other air to water heat pumps in the market. On a 5°F day, customers would need to install two competitive units of similar size to get the same heating capacity as one Centrus heat pump.
Lochinvar’s Lectrus™ Electric Boiler provides versatility to customers while supporting the transition to electrification and decarbonization. Lectrus units can be installed in any indoor environment without losing performance—even in below-freezing ambient conditions, making this technology more widely accessible. This versatile unit is ideal for applications seeking sustainable alternatives to natural gas or propane models.
In builds and retrofits where contractors cannot or do not need to specify a fully electric system, they can utilize a hybrid system composed of a heat pump and a high efficiency boiler. In residential installations, contractors can pair a heat pump water heater with a high efficiency boiler to achieve even higher efficiency rates.
The Future of Boiler Technologies
Ultimately, understanding and implementing primary/secondary piping systems is paramount for contractors looking to optimize the efficiency of modern condensing boiler systems. These systems provide key advantages in energy and cost savings for commercial applications.
As the HVAC industry continues its shift towards greater efficiency and sustainability, driven by both technological advancements and evolving regulatory landscapes, contractors must remain adaptable to new and differing technologies. The integration of electric boilers, hybrid systems and optimized condensing gas boilers is set to define the future of sustainable, efficient heating solutions. By embracing these trends and techniques, contractors can ensure their customers benefit from some of the most advanced and environmentally responsible boiler technologies available.