Bock Oil-Fired Water Heaters Coming Soon Through Bradford White Canada

HALTON HILLS, ONT, CANADA — Bradford White Canada, a leader in water heating, boiler, and storage tank solutions, has announced the introduction of Bock oil-fired water heaters to the Canadian market. The launch marks a key milestone in the company’s ongoing effort to provide durable, high-performance water heating solutions for a broad range of applications.

Bock Oil-Fired Units Now Stocked in Ontario

The new Bock units will be stocked at Bradford White Canada’s Halton Hills distribution center, making them readily available to contractors and wholesalers across the country. The line includes 32- and 50-gallon models, designed for residential use and known for their efficiency, reliability, and long service life—qualities that have made Bock a trusted name in oil-fired water heating.

Strengthening Bradford White’s Product Portfolio

The Canadian rollout follows Bradford White’s 2025 acquisition of Bock Water Heaters, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer recognized for its commercial and specialty water heating products. The acquisition expands Bradford White’s manufacturing capabilities and product reach, reinforcing its position as a comprehensive solutions provider for North American markets.

“This expansion represents not only our confidence in Bock’s proven technology but also our ongoing commitment to offering the widest range of water heating solutions to meet regional needs,” said Louise Prader, Senior Director of Product Management for Bradford White. “By integrating Bock’s expertise and innovation with Bradford White’s extensive distribution and support network, we’re empowering professionals and homeowners in Canada with more choices, better performance, and the dependable quality they expect from our brands.”

Supporting Contractors with Trusted Technology

Bradford White continues to invest in new technologies and partnerships that enhance its product range and service network. The addition of Bock oil-fired water heaters underscores the company’s dedication to safe, efficient, and sustainable water heating solutions designed to meet the demands of Canadian professionals and homeowners alike.

For more information, visit bradfordwhite.com.

Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.